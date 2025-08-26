HarmoniqOS Launches MemoryWeave: Free Chrome Extension Giving ChatGPT & Claude Real, Local, Portable Memory

Real memory for ChatGPT & Claude — local, private, portable MemoryWeave - persisten memory for AI that you control MemoryWeave - Providing Trust in AI Memory

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarmoniqOS today announced the launch of MemoryWeave , a free Chrome extension that gives popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude real memory - persistent, private, and portable.AI adoption has accelerated, but a core limitation remains: conversations are ephemeral. While OpenAI and Anthropic have introduced “memory” features, these are server-side, vendor-locked, and non-portable. For users and enterprises alike, this raises concerns about transparency, privacy, and lock-in.MemoryWeave takes a different approach. It runs entirely in the user’s browser, with no servers and no uploads. Users control their own data, can pause or clear memory at any time, and can export context blocks to reuse across providers.“I built MemoryWeave because I kept running into the same frustration - every AI session started from scratch. The vendor memory features that exist today are closed, opaque, and non-portable. MemoryWeave makes memory yours - local, private, and sharable between models,” said Cody Ford, Founder of HarmoniqOS and creator of MemoryWeave.KEY FEATURES OF MEMORYWEAVE- Persistent Memory – Conversations continue seamlessly across sessions.- Cross-AI Portability – Carry context between ChatGPT and Claude, with support for more AI models coming soon.- Exportable Context Blocks – Inspect, edit, and reuse conversation memory outside the AI tool itself.- PASMS Compression – Reduce conversation length by 70–90% while preserving meaning, making long-running context manageable even for small models.- Conversation Intelligence – A dashboard to analyze conversations, surface themes, and improve productivity.- Privacy-First Architecture – Runs 100% locally in the browser. No servers. No uploads. Full user control.- Memory Controls – Pause, restore, or clear memory at any time.Unlike vendor-tied memory, MemoryWeave is LLM-agnostic. It allows users to take their context with them, moving from one AI system to another - a key step in avoiding vendor lock-in and enabling true interoperability across the AI ecosystem.The extension has already seen early organic adoption, with users installing directly from the Chrome Store ahead of launch. The company plans to expand support beyond ChatGPT and Claude to additional models and platforms in the coming months.ABOUT HARMONIQOSHarmoniqOS is building the cognitive trust layer for AI - infrastructure that makes AI deployable in high-trust environments through explainability, auditability, and compliance by design. MemoryWeave is the company’s first consumer-facing product, demonstrating the core principles of privacy, transparency, and user control.CALL TO ACTIONMemoryWeave is available now, free in the Chrome Web Store Install: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/memoryweave/iaglmhkcobngeefgkdjmblecpaihbjeg Learn more: https://www.harmoniqos.com/memoryweave Join the discussion: https://www.producthunt.com/products/memoryweave?launch=memoryweave

