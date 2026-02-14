Daniel Fontaine Media Release update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A5000802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2026 @ 2107 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Daniel Fontaine

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance on Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT. Investigation revealed Daniel Fontaine caused bodily injury to a household member and placed household members in fear. Fontaine was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 02/17/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans’ Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Shores

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Jacob.Shores@vermont.gov

(802)-334-8881