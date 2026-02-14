Daniel Fontaine Media Release update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5000802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2026 @ 2107 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Daniel Fontaine
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance on Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT. Investigation revealed Daniel Fontaine caused bodily injury to a household member and placed household members in fear. Fontaine was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 02/17/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans’ Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Shores
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802)-334-8881
