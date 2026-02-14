Submit Release
News Search

There were 320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,013 in the last 365 days.

Daniel Fontaine Media Release update

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5000802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2026 @ 2107 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Fontaine                                             

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a disturbance on Hartwell Pond Rd Albany, VT. Investigation revealed Daniel Fontaine caused bodily injury to a household member and placed household members in fear. Fontaine was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 02/17/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026   1230 hours

COURT: Orleans’ Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jacob Shores

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Jacob.Shores@vermont.gov

(802)-334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daniel Fontaine Media Release update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.