ALT-ROCK DUO *SAID, NEVER* DEBUT WITH EXPLOSIVE SINGLE 'SWALLOW ME WHOLE'

SAID, NEVER (photo: Tyler Adlam)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New alternative act SAID, NEVER make their explosive debut with the single “Swallow Me Whole”, available on all platforms Thursday, February 19. SAID, NEVER is the collaborative project between indie-pop star Zach Benson (3.5mil+ streams) and touring musician Tyler Adlam.

Zach, known for his sweet-as-candy pop hooks, and Tyler, a veteran in the alternative DIY scene, have been collaborators since their high school days. In 2022, Tyler joined Zach as a live drummer across multiple US tours in support of Zach’s solo career. Now with Tyler joining in songwriting & production, the two have created heavier, rock-oriented tracks that channel bands like Hot Mulligan and The Story So Far.

“Swallow Me Whole” has a head-banging catharsis that resonates, and is the first offering from their debut EP, coming this summer. The track was produced & engineered by Sean Robinson (Merci, Underdog Champs). A visualizer for the track will be released on Friday, February 20, directed & edited by Tyler Adlam.

