Nocturne Hall Reveals "Dupont Investigations": A Mysterious 1936 Washington DC Audio Drama in the Shadows

Dupont Investigations Audio Drama by Nocturne Hall

Mark your calendars for the gripping "Dupont Investigations" release on November 21, 2023. To listen to the show, visit https://linktr.ee/nocturnehall.

Crafting the mysterious world of Dupont Investigations was an exhilarating journey into the shadows of the 1930s, where secrets and suspense dance in the moonlight.” — Marc Benjamin Langston, Co-Creator, Writer

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nocturne Hall proudly announces the debut of "Dupont Investigations," an original audio drama series that promises to enthrall audiences with its inaugural season's captivating mystery, "The Scourge from Carthage."

Co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston and Bryce Bowyn, honored as FY '24 DC Arts and Humanities Fellows for their exceptional contributions to fiction and music, have meticulously crafted "Dupont Investigations" to deliver an unparalleled, immersive experience.

In the heart of 1936 Washington, DC, "The Scourge from Carthage" follows the Dupont Investigations team as they delve into the perplexing death of a tobacco heir. Blurring the lines between reality and the supernatural, the narrative unfolds with ancient secrets and a rich soundscape that will capture audiences from all walks of life.

For a comprehensive press kit featuring high-resolution images, quotes from the showrunners, the cast list, episode synopses, and more, visit Nocturne Hall Press Kit.

Langston and Bowyn, known for their visionary storytelling, bring a wealth of creativity and experience to "Dupont Investigations." Explore Langston's impressive portfolio at https://nocturnehall.com/mbl and Bowyn's innovative musical approach at https://brycebowyn.com.

"Dupont Investigations" pushes the boundaries of reality, the supernatural, and the human spirit, promising an exhilarating journey into the unknown.

Mark your calendars for the gripping "Dupont Investigations" release on November 21, 2023. To listen to the show, you can visit Nocturne Hall Streaming for access to various platforms.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of "The Scourge from Carthage" by visiting the official website at Dupont Investigations.

**Media Contact:**

Marc Benjamin Langston

Email: marc@nocturnehall.com

**About Nocturne Hall Productions:**

Nocturne Hall Productions is a distinguished producer of original audio dramas committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling. "Dupont Investigations" marks the first addition to their portfolio, promising a compelling and immersive experience.

Website: https://nocturnehall.com

**About Marc Benjamin Langston:**

Marc Benjamin Langston, an esteemed FY '24 DC Arts and Humanities Fellow, is an American writer and attorney known for his exceptional storytelling that intertwines historical accuracy, LGBTQ+ representation, and immersive narratives. His work illuminates the lives of gay characters during the 1930s and 1940s, with a discernible influence from his passion for politics and history.

Website: https://nocturnehall.com/mbl

**About Bryce Bowyn:**

In recognition of his significant artistic contributions, Bryce Bowyn has been awarded a 2024 Arts and Humanities Fellowship grant and a Projects, Events, and Festivals grant by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. His anthemic electropop tracks have captivated audiences nationwide, and his original theme song, "The Devils of Dupont," is seamlessly woven into the show's innovative sound design.

Website: https://brycebowyn.com/

Dupont Investigations Reveal