NOCTURNE HALL PRESENTS A SPOOKY EASTER NOIR MYSTERY "DUPONT INVESTIGATIONS: THE SCOURGE FROM CARTHAGE"

Dupont Investigations solves a spooky Easter noir mystery set in 1936 Washington, DC, with roots in ancient Carthage.

Entire Season Now Streaming

‘The Scourge from Carthage’ explores the boundaries of reality, the supernatural, and the human spirit, taking listeners on a thrilling journey into the unknown.” — Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost Easter in 1936 as two private investigators connect a suspicious death in Washington, DC, to an ancient Christian martyr and the pagan pantheon of ruined Carthage in the original audio drama series Dupont Investigations: The Scourge from Carthage. The entire debut season is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more. With over 4,500 downloads (verified by IAB TECH LAB), listeners are keen to hear whether an ancient evil will arise on that fateful Easter Sunday.

Dupont Investigations is the brainchild of Washington, DC-based co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston (he/him) and Bryce Bowyn (he/him). Langston brings experience as a long-form writer, attorney, and creator of The History Hat, which has garnered over 130k views for its plucky historical storytelling. Bryce Bowyn is an electropop musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health who has performed across North America. Both creators are FY2024 DC Arts and Humanities Fellows for their outstanding contributions to DC as a world-class cultural capital and for their fiction and popular music work, respectively.

Set in the nation's capital in 1936, "The Scourge from Carthage," the show's inaugural season, follows the Dupont Investigations team as they doggedly investigate the perplexing demise of a handsome tobacco heir, revealing a world of shadowy conspiracies. Through rich narrative, complex characters, and vivid sound design, the Dupont Investigations team delves into the truth behind the death of a tobacco heir, revealing ancient secrets and challenging the boundaries of reality and the supernatural.

Unravel the entire mystery today by listening via all major podcast platforms.

Additional Media Resources:

• Access the online press kit for hi-res images, artwork, cast list, synopses, and more.

