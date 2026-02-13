Plan for your future as an Intermediate Care Technician

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lead Intermediate Care Technician (ICT) Evan Messegee knows firsthand that when employees feel valued and supported, they’re empowered to do their best work. As Lead ICT, Messegee provides quality, compassionate care to Veterans at the Dallas VA Medical Center (VAMC) while working with a supportive VA team that puts people first. VA’s ICT Program provides a unique opportunity for former corpsmen and medics to take on health care support roles without any additional licensure—and get paid for it. Read on to learn more about Evan Messegee’s career journey and hear why he’d, “100% be happy to work for VA” after he graduates from his physician assistant program.

How did you hear about the ICT program?

“As you’re getting out of the military, the Department of Defense (DoD) has you participate in Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) classes to help you prepare for civilian life. I was actually considering re-enlisting because I was having trouble finding a job, but luckily someone at one of those classes knew about the ICT program and shared the info.”

What’s enticing to you about the ICT program?

“The best part of being a medic is being able to help people, other Veterans. With the ICT program, I’m able to keep using the skills I learned in the military. Some people get out of the military and their skills get rusty, but I’m able to keep practicing and keep growing my skillset. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t want to do the exact same thing every day, and I really like being an ICT because there’s so many different things to do.”

What’s one of the best parts about working at VA?

“I’d say the support of my coworkers. I had some health issues after I separated from the military. I’d only been at VA for about five months and needed to take some time off to focus on my health. I hadn’t accrued much time off yet, so my coworkers generously donated their annual leave. I was able to take care of myself and not stress about my job. This environment is just so supportive and I would 100% be happy to work at VA after I graduate.”

Can you share more about VA’s supportive environment?

“Sure—it amazes me how I get support from so many colleagues here, and these aren’t even people directly on my team. I’ll chat other providers to say, ‘Hey, this patient needs a new prescription’ or ‘This piece of equipment is down’ and then they’ll ask me how to put in an order. Everyone here is willing help or teach, even if it’s not in their job description.”

I see that you’ve progressed to Lead ICT—that’s wonderful! How has VA supported your career growth

“My team is great and has worked with me to accommodate my school schedule. And VA actually has a lot of really great programs to help you further your education and pay you a living stipend.”

Any advice you would give to someone thinking of applying to the ICT program?

“Shoot your shot and apply—even if you feel underqualified. And be patient. Applying for a federal job can be kind of tedious, but it’s so worth it.”

Join our team

If you’re a former corpsman or medic like Evan Messegee, a rewarding career serving Veterans as an ICT awaits. Learn more at VA Careers.