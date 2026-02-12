How much money would it take to end Veteran homelessness?

How thinking about “the end” helps us build a stronger, more effective homelessness response system

Even if we could instantly provide housing for every homeless Veteran today, we would still face Veteran homelessness tomorrow. Why? Because homelessness is more complex than just providing housing; it intersects with financial troubles, physical and mental health issues, and employment challenges.

Understanding Veteran homelessness and how to end it

To truly end Veteran homelessness, we must not only house today’s homeless Veterans but also support them in overcoming these complex challenges to maintain their housing long-term. Additionally, we must have the capacity to house future homeless Veterans or, ideally, prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place.

Determining the resources needed to end Veteran homelessness

Accurately estimating the resources required involves understanding:

How many Veterans are currently homeless?

How many Veterans become homeless each year?

How many Veterans can be moved out of homelessness each year?

It’s inherently challenging to determine the exact number of homeless Veterans since we need to account for and provide services to individuals without a permanent address or direct means of contact.

The importance of by-name lists

Historically, VA has used the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count to assess the number of homeless Veterans. While helpful, this data takes time to analyze and often doesn’t account for new cases until the next count.

To improve accuracy and timeliness, VA launched Veteran by-name lists in November 2025. These lists are continuously updated and managed by VA and our One Team partners. They provide a real-time, comprehensive view of every homeless Veteran in a community, ensuring no one is overlooked and everyone receives timely assistance.

By-name lists:

Identify Veterans experiencing homelessness..

Provide data on trends, such as the time it takes to house a Veteran.

Highlight resource gaps in specific communities.

Measure the rate of Veterans exiting and entering homelessness.

Although still a work in progress, these lists will soon help us accurately determine the ongoing need for services and better deploy resources to end Veteran homelessness.

Ongoing support for newly housed Veterans

Exiting homelessness is just the beginning of the journey for many Veterans. Newly housed Veterans often need support to navigate the transition to stable living. VA addresses these needs through case management, health care, treatment and employment assistance to prevent them from returning to homelessness.

True prevention also involves bolstering the social and economic foundations of communities, including housing affordability, fair wages and access to affordable health care—the essential components of a sustainable solution to Veteran homelessness.

VA’s commitment and your role

VA is dedicated to serving our nation’s Veterans, prioritizing resources to help them live fulfilling lives after experiencing homelessness. We aim to provide ongoing support through health care and other services to ensure all Veterans thrive.

Everyone has a role to play:

Veterans who are homeless or at risk, or those who know someone in need, can contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

Business owners can support by hiring Veterans.

Property owners can make a life-changing difference by renting to a Veteran in need.

Learn about VA programs

If you’re a homeless or at-risk Veteran or need to connect with a Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

Visit VA Homeless Programs to learn about housing initiatives and other programs that support Veterans exiting homelessness.

Find out how VA Homeless Programs provide the stability Veterans need to start their own businesses and contribute back to the community.

Get involved in efforts to house homeless Veterans.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference and work toward ending Veteran homelessness for good.