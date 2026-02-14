A healthier Valentine’s Day

A home cooked meal with a rich, chocolatey dessert

Valentine’s Day brings thoughts of love, happy endings and chocolate. It’s easy to find greeting cards with sentimental messages, romantic comedies on TV, and of course heart-shaped boxes of chocolates.

As you think about how you’ll celebrate Valentine’s, consider avoiding the fancy dinner reservation to make a delicious meal at home. You’ll save money and reduce saturated fat, sodium (salt) and calories. Plus, a home-cooked meal makes your special someone feel even more special.

Healthy Valentine’s Day tips

Make your own meal.

Add colorful fruits and vegetables. These provide fiber that helps control blood glucose (sugar), manage weight and lower cholesterol.

Choose dark chocolate for dessert. Dark chocolate is healthier for heart and gut health compared to milk chocolate. It’s also rich in antioxidants and minerals. Choose 70% cocoa or higher for more health benefits.

Sample menu

By cooking at home, you can create a tasty, healthy meal and stay on track with your New Year’s health goals.

VA offers resources like recipes, cookbooks and cooking videos. VA also provides Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) classes to learn healthy cooking methods.

For more information on heart-healthy choices for Valentine’s Day, check out VA News for more. For more information on any nutrition topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.