RE: i 89 North near mm73

I 89  is now clear in the Bolton area from all crashes and both lanes should be operational.

Please drive safe and respect the plows

 

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, February 14, 2026 11:42 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RE: i 89 North near mm73

 

The other closures have cleared up, however Southbound at mile marker 81 in Willison will be down to one lane while they remove another vehicle.

 

 

89 is down to one lane at mm 68.8 in Bolton on the NB side

 

 

Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 73 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

VSP Williston Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I 89 near mile marker 73 area, give or take a couple miles, there are multiple crashes and slide-offs in the area.

This is expected to last approx. for 30min to one hour. All resources are on scene and more are on the way.  Updates will be provided as appropriate. There has not been any formal lane closures yet.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

