VSP, South Burlington police provide update on law-enforcement action on Dorset Street

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police, South Burlington police provide update on law-enforcement action on Dorset Street

Media availability scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Burlington City Hall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (Wednesday, March 11, 2026) — A section of Dorset Street in South Burlington reopened Wednesday night, March 11, following a law-enforcement operation that began early in the morning when federal authorities attempted to take a subject into custody.

The incident began shortly before 7:40 a.m. when federal authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, attempted to take a man into custody. According to initial information provided to the South Burlington Police Department, the man fled in a vehicle, struck several other vehicles and eventually ran from the scene and into a building at 337 Dorset St. As law enforcement converged on the scene, members of the public arrived to protest the ICE activity.

As the crowd grew throughout the day, South Burlington police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police to help provide public safety for everyone on scene. Troopers are responsible for ensuring the public’s right to protest peacefully is protected, and also to safeguard law-enforcement agents who are carrying out lawful duties.

State and local police are not involved in enforcing federal civil immigration law and were not made aware of the federal action in advance. State and local police are authorized to provide assistance with criminal matters and in dealing with instances of public and officer safety.

Wednesday afternoon, federal authorities informed VSP and SBPD that they had obtained a federal criminal arrest warrant and that they intended to enter the property at 337 Dorset St. to make the arrest. The state police, including members of the Critical Action Team, ensured federal agents were able to pass through the crowd of protesters to reach the residence and carry out the lawful order of the court.

Police departments from South Burlington, Burlington and Williston, along with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife Warden Service and the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement & Safety Division, assisted on scene to protect officer and public safety. No local or state law enforcement agents were involved in serving the warrant or entering the residence.

Following the execution of the warrant, federal, state and local police agencies began departing the scene. Protesters attempted to prevent the police vehicles from leaving. As part of the effort to facilitate law enforcement’s departure from the scene, police made multiple arrests. Further details about these arrests will be provided later as more information becomes available. No one arrested by state and local police remains in custody.

No state or local police deployed any chemical agents, less-lethal munitions or “flash-bang”-type devices at any point during the incident.

Federal authorities were responsible for coordinating the effort to apprehend the wanted individual. VSP and SBPD are unable to provide any details about the underlying federal law-enforcement actions, and all questions regarding those operations should be directed to federal law enforcement.

Members of state and local law enforcement will be available to speak with the news media at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Burlington City Hall, 180 Market St.

