Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001858

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 11, 2026, at approximately 1614 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road, West Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon x2,

Assault of a Protected Professional x2

ACCUSED: Thomas Pass

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Haven, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/11/2026, at approximately 1614 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an active family fight on Main Road, West Haven, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined that Thomas Pass, while armed with a deadly weapon, assaulted two family or household members. Pass was placed into custody and was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. While in custody, Pass assaulted two troopers with bodily fluids.

Pass was ultimately issued court-imposed conditions of release and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to be held without bail. Pass is scheduled to appear in court on 3/12/2026 at 12:30 PM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Police Department, the Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue Squad, and the Regional Ambulance Service.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: Held without bail.

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/12/2026 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.