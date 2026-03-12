Rutland Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault X2
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001858
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 11, 2026, at approximately 1614 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road, West Haven, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon x2,
Assault of a Protected Professional x2
ACCUSED: Thomas Pass
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Haven, Vermont
(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/11/2026, at approximately 1614 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an active family fight on Main Road, West Haven, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined that Thomas Pass, while armed with a deadly weapon, assaulted two family or household members. Pass was placed into custody and was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. While in custody, Pass assaulted two troopers with bodily fluids.
Pass was ultimately issued court-imposed conditions of release and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to be held without bail. Pass is scheduled to appear in court on 3/12/2026 at 12:30 PM.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Fair Haven Police Department, the Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Rescue Squad, and the Regional Ambulance Service.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: Held without bail.
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/12/2026 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
