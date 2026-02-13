Submit Release
Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1432

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1432

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1182

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, KANE,

SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, KEEFER, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO,

PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, ARGALL, BAKER, FLYNN,

BARTOLOTTA, KIM, HUGHES, COSTA, COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE,

PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, COLLETT, FARRY, ROTHMAN, KEARNEY,

SCHWANK, ROBINSON AND BROWN, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

FEBRUARY 13, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled

"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle

Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing

penalties," further providing for title of act; in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;

and, in vehicles, further providing for license to engage in

business, for reimbursement for all parts and service

required by the manufacturer or distributor and reimbursement

audits, for unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors

and for manufacturer or distributor repurchase of inventory

and equipment and providing for consumer data protection.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title of the act of December 22, 1983

(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended

to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers

and Salespersons; requiring a license to engage in the

business as a salesperson, dealer, branch lot, wholesale

