Senate Bill 1182 Printer's Number 1432
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1432
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1182
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, KANE,
SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, KEEFER, MILLER, PISCIOTTANO,
PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, ARGALL, BAKER, FLYNN,
BARTOLOTTA, KIM, HUGHES, COSTA, COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE,
PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, COLLETT, FARRY, ROTHMAN, KEARNEY,
SCHWANK, ROBINSON AND BROWN, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 13, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled
"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle
Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing
penalties," further providing for title of act; in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;
and, in vehicles, further providing for license to engage in
business, for reimbursement for all parts and service
required by the manufacturer or distributor and reimbursement
audits, for unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors
and for manufacturer or distributor repurchase of inventory
and equipment and providing for consumer data protection.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of December 22, 1983
(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended
to read:
AN ACT
Providing for the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers
and Salespersons; requiring a license to engage in the
business as a salesperson, dealer, branch lot, wholesale
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
