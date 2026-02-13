Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1433

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1433 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1183 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202), entitled "An act providing for the registration and regulation of solicitations by charitable organizations, professional fundraisers and other solicitors; imposing additional powers on the Department of State and the Office of Attorney General; prescribing civil and criminal penalties; and making a repeal," further providing for registration of charitable organizations, financial reports, fees and failure to file. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5(f) of the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for Charitable Purposes Act, is amended to read: Section 5. Registration of charitable organizations; financial reports; fees; failure to file. * * * (f) Audit of certain financial reports.--[The] Except as provided under section 9(l), the financial report of every charitable organization which receives annual contributions of [$750,000] $1,000,000 or more shall be audited by an independent 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

