Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1433
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1433
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1183
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO AND
VOGEL, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202),
entitled "An act providing for the registration and
regulation of solicitations by charitable organizations,
professional fundraisers and other solicitors; imposing
additional powers on the Department of State and the Office
of Attorney General; prescribing civil and criminal
penalties; and making a repeal," further providing for
registration of charitable organizations, financial reports,
fees and failure to file.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(f) of the act of December 19, 1990
(P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for
Charitable Purposes Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Registration of charitable organizations; financial
reports; fees; failure to file.
* * *
(f) Audit of certain financial reports.--[The] Except as
provided under section 9(l), the financial report of every
charitable organization which receives annual contributions of
[$750,000] $1,000,000 or more shall be audited by an independent
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
