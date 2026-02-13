Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,338 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1433

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1433

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1183

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, KEARNEY, STEFANO AND

VOGEL, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1990 (P.L.1200, No.202),

entitled "An act providing for the registration and

regulation of solicitations by charitable organizations,

professional fundraisers and other solicitors; imposing

additional powers on the Department of State and the Office

of Attorney General; prescribing civil and criminal

penalties; and making a repeal," further providing for

registration of charitable organizations, financial reports,

fees and failure to file.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(f) of the act of December 19, 1990

(P.L.1200, No.202), known as the Solicitation of Funds for

Charitable Purposes Act, is amended to read:

Section 5. Registration of charitable organizations; financial

reports; fees; failure to file.

* * *

(f) Audit of certain financial reports.--[The] Except as

provided under section 9(l), the financial report of every

charitable organization which receives annual contributions of

[$750,000] $1,000,000 or more shall be audited by an independent

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1433

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.