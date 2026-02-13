Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1434
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - ordinance, regulation, rule or order of a State or State
agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15 (relating to occupational safety and
health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76 (relating to age discrimination in
federally assisted programs), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to
equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities), the act of
June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers'
Compensation Act, the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),
known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, the act of July
14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known as the Wage Payment and
Collection Law, and the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5),
known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, solely to the extent that
they apply to the private sector prison industry employment
relationship.
(d) Consent to deduction.--An incarcerated individual may
participate in the program established under this chapter only
on a voluntary basis and must consent, in advance, to the
specific deductions from gross wages, as specified under section
1908 (relating to wages and deductions). An incarcerated
individual performing services for a cost accounting center
shall indicate, in writing, that the incarcerated individual:
(1) agrees voluntarily to participate in the cost
accounting center activities; and
(2) agrees voluntarily, and in advance, to specific
deductions made from gross wages, as well as all other
financial arrangements made as to wages earned through
participation in the cost accounting center's activities.
§ 1907. Minimum requirements of private sector prison industry.
(a) Requirements enumerated.--A private business, private
enterprise or nonprofit organization may not enter into a
contract under section 1906 (relating to cooperation with
20260SB1184PN1434 - 10 -
