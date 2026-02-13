Senate Bill 1184 Printer's Number 1434

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - ordinance, regulation, rule or order of a State or State

agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15 (relating to occupational safety and

health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76 (relating to age discrimination in

federally assisted programs), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to

equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities), the act of

June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers'

Compensation Act, the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),

known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, the act of July

14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known as the Wage Payment and

Collection Law, and the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5),

known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, solely to the extent that

they apply to the private sector prison industry employment

relationship.

(d) Consent to deduction.--An incarcerated individual may

participate in the program established under this chapter only

on a voluntary basis and must consent, in advance, to the

specific deductions from gross wages, as specified under section

1908 (relating to wages and deductions). An incarcerated

individual performing services for a cost accounting center

shall indicate, in writing, that the incarcerated individual:

(1) agrees voluntarily to participate in the cost

accounting center activities; and

(2) agrees voluntarily, and in advance, to specific

deductions made from gross wages, as well as all other

financial arrangements made as to wages earned through

participation in the cost accounting center's activities.

§ 1907. Minimum requirements of private sector prison industry.

(a) Requirements enumerated.--A private business, private

enterprise or nonprofit organization may not enter into a

contract under section 1906 (relating to cooperation with

20260SB1184PN1434 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30