Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1431
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1431
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1159
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,
COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO, KIM,
STREET, SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK AND HUGHES,
FEBRUARY 13, 2026
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and
related offenses, providing for the offense of use of live
pigeons for target.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5545.1. Use of live pigeons for target.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits a summary offense if
the person willfully organizes, operates, conducts or knowingly
permits a premises to be owned, leased or used for a contest
event in which live pigeons are used as targets for either
amusement or as a test of skill in marksmanship that are
launched or otherwise immediately presented to the shooter
either manually or with electronic or mechanical assistance from
a fixed location or locations within a predefined shooting
field.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
