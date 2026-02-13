Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,338 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1431

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1431

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1159

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,

COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO, KIM,

STREET, SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK AND HUGHES,

FEBRUARY 13, 2026

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and

related offenses, providing for the offense of use of live

pigeons for target.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5545.1. Use of live pigeons for target.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits a summary offense if

the person willfully organizes, operates, conducts or knowingly

permits a premises to be owned, leased or used for a contest

event in which live pigeons are used as targets for either

amusement or as a test of skill in marksmanship that are

launched or otherwise immediately presented to the shooter

either manually or with electronic or mechanical assistance from

a fixed location or locations within a predefined shooting

field.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1431

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.