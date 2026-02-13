Senate Resolution 226 Printer's Number 1437
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - approximately 85%, though outcomes vary by cancer type, stage at
diagnosis and treatment availability; and
WHEREAS, Despite progress, survival rates for certain forms
of cancer remain significantly lower, highlighting the need for
continued research and more effective therapies; and
WHEREAS, Due to developing bodies and treatments often
designed for adults, children who undergo cancer treatment
frequently experience serious long-term side effects, including
growth and developmental issues, fertility challenges,
cardiovascular and endocrine dysfunction, neurological
impairments, secondary malignancies and learning disabilities;
and
WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include
cardiovascular problems, endocrine dysfunction, neurological
impairments, learning disabilities and an increased risk for
developing new cancers due to the aggressive nature of certain
treatments; and
WHEREAS, Despite advancements in treatment and survival,
pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related
death among children, and substantial work remains to reduce
mortality and enhance the quality of life for survivors;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 15, 2026, as
"International Childhood Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the progress made by
medical professionals, researchers and organizations dedicated
to fighting childhood cancer while renewing its commitment to
advancing research, improving treatments and expanding access to
lifesaving care for all children; and be it further
20260SR0226PN1437 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.