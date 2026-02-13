Senate Resolution 226 Printer's Number 1437

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - approximately 85%, though outcomes vary by cancer type, stage at

diagnosis and treatment availability; and

WHEREAS, Despite progress, survival rates for certain forms

of cancer remain significantly lower, highlighting the need for

continued research and more effective therapies; and

WHEREAS, Due to developing bodies and treatments often

designed for adults, children who undergo cancer treatment

frequently experience serious long-term side effects, including

growth and developmental issues, fertility challenges,

cardiovascular and endocrine dysfunction, neurological

impairments, secondary malignancies and learning disabilities;

and

WHEREAS, Possible late effects of cancer treatments include

cardiovascular problems, endocrine dysfunction, neurological

impairments, learning disabilities and an increased risk for

developing new cancers due to the aggressive nature of certain

treatments; and

WHEREAS, Despite advancements in treatment and survival,

pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related

death among children, and substantial work remains to reduce

mortality and enhance the quality of life for survivors;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize February 15, 2026, as

"International Childhood Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the progress made by

medical professionals, researchers and organizations dedicated

to fighting childhood cancer while renewing its commitment to

advancing research, improving treatments and expanding access to

lifesaving care for all children; and be it further

