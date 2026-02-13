Senate Bill 1187 Printer's Number 1435
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - (12) Despite sustaining a leg wound, Corporal Gray
feigned death to avoid enemy detection. Under the cover of
darkness, he eventually returned to alert his division that
the minefield remained unclear, saving numerous lives.
(13) For Corporal Gray's extraordinary bravery, he was
awarded the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart
with oak leaf cluster and a Presidential Unit Citation.
(14) In recognition of Corporal Gray's service and
awards, he was mustered out prior to the war's end and
transferred to Fort Indiantown Gap, where he served as a
noncommissioned officer responsible for mustering out other
troops.
(15) On August 18, 1945, Corporal Gray married Lily
Diehl Gray while still in military service.
(16) In 1950, after returning to Garrett, Corporal Gray
and his wife purchased a 75-acre farm where they lived and
raised three sons. Over the next 39 years, Corporal Gray
returned to work in the coal mines, demonstrating a lifelong
commitment to his family's and the region's mining heritage.
(17) Following the closure of the coal mines, Corporal
Gray worked for the Borough of Garrett, maintaining the
streets and water system by applying his engineering
expertise, including assisting the Army Corps of Engineers
with ice-jam removal on the Casselman River.
(18) During his life, Corporal Gray was known for his
intellect, athleticism, work ethic and commitment to
community, as well as his talents in mathematics, hunting,
gardening and boxing.
(19) On November 2, 1997, Corporal Gray passed away at
Lee Hospital in Johnstown.
