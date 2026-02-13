Senate Bill 1187 Printer's Number 1435

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - (12) Despite sustaining a leg wound, Corporal Gray

feigned death to avoid enemy detection. Under the cover of

darkness, he eventually returned to alert his division that

the minefield remained unclear, saving numerous lives.

(13) For Corporal Gray's extraordinary bravery, he was

awarded the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart

with oak leaf cluster and a Presidential Unit Citation.

(14) In recognition of Corporal Gray's service and

awards, he was mustered out prior to the war's end and

transferred to Fort Indiantown Gap, where he served as a

noncommissioned officer responsible for mustering out other

troops.

(15) On August 18, 1945, Corporal Gray married Lily

Diehl Gray while still in military service.

(16) In 1950, after returning to Garrett, Corporal Gray

and his wife purchased a 75-acre farm where they lived and

raised three sons. Over the next 39 years, Corporal Gray

returned to work in the coal mines, demonstrating a lifelong

commitment to his family's and the region's mining heritage.

(17) Following the closure of the coal mines, Corporal

Gray worked for the Borough of Garrett, maintaining the

streets and water system by applying his engineering

expertise, including assisting the Army Corps of Engineers

with ice-jam removal on the Casselman River.

(18) During his life, Corporal Gray was known for his

intellect, athleticism, work ethic and commitment to

community, as well as his talents in mathematics, hunting,

gardening and boxing.

(19) On November 2, 1997, Corporal Gray passed away at

Lee Hospital in Johnstown.

