Senate Resolution 227 Printer's Number 1438

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - proper functioning of a just government; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's constitutional and legal traditions

have long reflected these founding principles by protecting

religious liberty and encouraging the exercise of conscience in

public and private life; and

WHEREAS, During the American founding era and throughout the

Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress proclaimed multiple

days of prayer and fasting, calling upon the people to unite in

reflection, humility and perseverance during times of

uncertainty; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians today face complex social, economic

and cultural challenges that call for wisdom, reflection,

gratitude and renewed commitment to community, compassion and

personal responsibility; and

WHEREAS, An annual "Day of Prayer and Fasting" provides an

inclusive opportunity for individuals of all faiths and those

who value quiet reflection, to pause for prayer, fasting,

contemplation and personal renewal; and

WHEREAS, The observance of a day of prayer has a longstanding

national foundation, as the national "Day of Prayer" has been

observed on the first Thursday of May since its enactment by

joint resolution of the Congress of the United States in 1952

and its signing into law by President Harry S. Truman; and

WHEREAS, Numerous states, including Tennessee, New York,

Texas and North Carolina, recognize the first Thursday of May as

a day of prayer through legislative action or gubernatorial

proclamation, reflecting a shared acknowledgment of the value of

reflection and unity in public life; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 7, 2026, as "The Day

of Prayer and Fasting" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

