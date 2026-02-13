Senate Resolution 227 Printer's Number 1438
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's constitutional and legal traditions
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's constitutional and legal traditions
have long reflected these founding principles by protecting
religious liberty and encouraging the exercise of conscience in
public and private life; and
WHEREAS, During the American founding era and throughout the
Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress proclaimed multiple
days of prayer and fasting, calling upon the people to unite in
reflection, humility and perseverance during times of
uncertainty; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians today face complex social, economic
and cultural challenges that call for wisdom, reflection,
gratitude and renewed commitment to community, compassion and
personal responsibility; and
WHEREAS, An annual "Day of Prayer and Fasting" provides an
inclusive opportunity for individuals of all faiths and those
who value quiet reflection, to pause for prayer, fasting,
contemplation and personal renewal; and
WHEREAS, The observance of a day of prayer has a longstanding
national foundation, as the national "Day of Prayer" has been
observed on the first Thursday of May since its enactment by
joint resolution of the Congress of the United States in 1952
and its signing into law by President Harry S. Truman; and
WHEREAS, Numerous states, including Tennessee, New York,
Texas and North Carolina, recognize the first Thursday of May as
a day of prayer through legislative action or gubernatorial
proclamation, reflecting a shared acknowledgment of the value of
reflection and unity in public life; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 7, 2026, as "The Day
of Prayer and Fasting" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
