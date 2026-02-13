Submit Release
Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1439

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1439

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

228

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, KIM, KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 25, 2026, as "Chuseok" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is a festival

celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar

calendar; and

WHEREAS, Chuseok is a time for families to gather and marks

the end of the harvest season by giving thanks for crops and

food; and

WHEREAS, It is one of the most important and widely

celebrated holidays in Korea as it celebrates the importance of

family; and

WHEREAS, Families participate in rituals to honor their

ancestors, including setting a table with traditional foods such

as songpyeon and newly harvested rice and fruit; and

WHEREAS, Other rituals include connecting with family through

dancing, storytelling and playing music and games; and

WHEREAS, These traditions strengthen family bonds and promote

respect for their heritage; and

