Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1439

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 25, 2026, as "Chuseok" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is a festival

celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar

calendar; and

WHEREAS, Chuseok is a time for families to gather and marks

the end of the harvest season by giving thanks for crops and

food; and

WHEREAS, It is one of the most important and widely

celebrated holidays in Korea as it celebrates the importance of

family; and

WHEREAS, Families participate in rituals to honor their

ancestors, including setting a table with traditional foods such

as songpyeon and newly harvested rice and fruit; and

WHEREAS, Other rituals include connecting with family through

dancing, storytelling and playing music and games; and

WHEREAS, These traditions strengthen family bonds and promote

respect for their heritage; and

