Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1439
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1439
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
228
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, KIM, KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 13, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 25, 2026, as "Chuseok" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, is a festival
celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar
calendar; and
WHEREAS, Chuseok is a time for families to gather and marks
the end of the harvest season by giving thanks for crops and
food; and
WHEREAS, It is one of the most important and widely
celebrated holidays in Korea as it celebrates the importance of
family; and
WHEREAS, Families participate in rituals to honor their
ancestors, including setting a table with traditional foods such
as songpyeon and newly harvested rice and fruit; and
WHEREAS, Other rituals include connecting with family through
dancing, storytelling and playing music and games; and
WHEREAS, These traditions strengthen family bonds and promote
respect for their heritage; and
