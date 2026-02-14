Illegal alien with child sexual abuse material nabbed by Border Patrol

STANLEY, ND – Border Patrol agents assigned to Grand Forks Sector, along with the North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, arrested an illegal alien from Mexico for possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

On February 6, a federal search warrant for Child Sexual Abuse Material was executed at a local residence. During the search, electronic devices were seized. Hugo Lopez-Diaz’s phone was examined and found to have CSAM.

The subject was arrested on state charges for CSAM possession and is awaiting prosecution. All questions should be directed to the North Dakota Attorney General.