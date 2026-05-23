Modification of List of Designated Airports Regarding Arrival Restrictions

As a proactive measure to protect the safety of the American public in response to the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak, the Secretary of Homeland Security, pursuant to 6 U.S.C. 112(a), 19 U.S.C. 1433(c), and 19 CFR 122.32, directed all flights to the United States carrying persons who have recently traveled from, or were otherwise present within, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan to arrive at Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing public health resources to implement enhanced public health measures. See 91 FR 29896 (published May 21, 2026). The arrival restrictions apply to flights departing after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

This direction considers a person to have recently traveled from the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan if that person departed from, or was otherwise present within, the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of the date of the person’s entry or attempted entry into the United States. Also, crew and flights carrying only cargo (i.e., no passengers or non-crew), are excluded from the applicable measures set forth in this direction.

Pursuant to the authorities cited above, the Department of Homeland Security, through U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and in consultation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Transportation, has modified the list of designated airports by adding the following airports in addition to IAD:

Effective for flights departing after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, May 22, 2026:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Atlanta

Effective for flights departing after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Houston

Read more of C1's Memo to Aviation Industry Partners - May 2026