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CBP officers arrest an Arizona woman for illegally possessing a firearm

Release Date

Fri, 05/22/2026

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain port of entry arrested an Arizona woman and seized one firearm from her vehicle at the border crossing.

On May 20, CBP officers encountered the 62-year-old female U.S. citizen when she was driving towards Canada. Upon outbound inspection, the woman declared one firearm to CBP officers and attempted to retrieve the weapon. Before she could retrieve the weapon, CBP officers restrained the woman and detained her to further investigate. Further investigation revealed that the woman illegally possessed the firearm.

Firearm seized at the Port of Champlain, New York after the U.S. citizen was arrested for illegal possession.

"The safety and security of our ports and communities is a top priority,” said Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Our CBP officers continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and preventing the export of illegally possessed weapons."

After CBP processing, the woman and the .22-caliber Taurus firearm were turned over to the New York State Police to felony charges for criminal possession of a weapon.

Follow us on X @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo

Last Modified: May 22, 2026

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CBP officers arrest an Arizona woman for illegally possessing a firearm

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