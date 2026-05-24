CBP seizes more than $1.2 million in cocaine at Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges, intercepted $1,245,100 worth of alleged cocaine in two separate incidents.

“Our CBP officers continue to display their expertise in the use of our tools and technology to keep harmful narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 57.32 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Sunday May 10, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge cargo facility encountered a Honda sedan traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by canine team. Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the vehicle, and our canine team alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 25 packages with a combined weight of 57.32 lbs. (26 kg.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

On Tuesday May 12, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a Chrysler sedan traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by canine team. Nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the vehicle, and our canine team alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 14 packages with a combined weight of 35.93 lbs. (16.3 kg.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and photos.