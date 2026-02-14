Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,327 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5000767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Gallup                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2026 / 0631 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Hoagies, VT RT 101, Troy

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Russell Smith                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Troy Hoagies

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/12/2026, at approximately 0631 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that occurred at the Troy Hoagies located on VT RT 101 in Troy. Troopers responded and learned that a masked male forcefully entered through a window around 0235 hours, earlier that morning. Before leaving, the male stole over $3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes. After subsequent investigation, the offender was identified as Russell Smith, 45, of Richford, VT. Smith was located in the morning hours of 02/13/2026 and taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Smith was later lodged at Northern State Correctional facility on 50,000.00 dollars bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 / 1230hours       

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 50,000.00 Dollars

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.