Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2026 / 0631 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Hoagies, VT RT 101, Troy

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Russell Smith

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Troy Hoagies

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/12/2026, at approximately 0631 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that occurred at the Troy Hoagies located on VT RT 101 in Troy. Troopers responded and learned that a masked male forcefully entered through a window around 0235 hours, earlier that morning. Before leaving, the male stole over $3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes. After subsequent investigation, the offender was identified as Russell Smith, 45, of Richford, VT. Smith was located in the morning hours of 02/13/2026 and taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Smith was later lodged at Northern State Correctional facility on 50,000.00 dollars bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 / 1230hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 50,000.00 Dollars

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED