Derby Barracks / Arrest / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/12/2026 / 0631 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Hoagies, VT RT 101, Troy
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Russell Smith
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Troy Hoagies
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/12/2026, at approximately 0631 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary that occurred at the Troy Hoagies located on VT RT 101 in Troy. Troopers responded and learned that a masked male forcefully entered through a window around 0235 hours, earlier that morning. Before leaving, the male stole over $3,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes. After subsequent investigation, the offender was identified as Russell Smith, 45, of Richford, VT. Smith was located in the morning hours of 02/13/2026 and taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Smith was later lodged at Northern State Correctional facility on 50,000.00 dollars bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 / 1230hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 50,000.00 Dollars
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
