HHS releases RFI on new 340B rebate model

The Department of Health and Human Services Feb. 13 issued a request for information on a new 340B rebate model program. The RFI said HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration’s Office of Pharmacy Affairs, which currently oversees the 340B Drug Pricing Program, will accept comments through March 19.

The RFI asks 340B stakeholders to provide answers to a long list of questions so that HRSA can evaluate whether it should implement a 340B rebate model pilot program and how such a program might be designed. HRSA expressly encourages commenters to “include supporting facts, research, and evidence.”

In a statement, Aimee Kuhlman, AHA vice president of advocacy and grassroots, said, “The AHA welcomes HRSA’s attempt to gather detailed information about the impact of a rebate model. We look forward to working with the agency to answer the many specific questions it has posed to 340B hospitals and other stakeholders. We hope that after careful consideration of comments from 340B hospitals and other stakeholders, HRSA will recognize that imposing hundreds of millions of dollars in costs on hospitals serving rural and underserved communities is not a sound policy.”