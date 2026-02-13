Council Supports Crossing Guard Corps for Trotter Elementary School

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council urged the City of Boston to establish a dedicated crossing guard corps for Trotter Elementary School to ensure safe travel for students and families. The resolution was offered by Councilor Culpepper.

Boston is currently facing a significant understaffing of crossing guards, limiting school crossing support, particularly at high-traffic schools like Trotter Elementary. The resolution highlights the role of the Boston Police Department in approving crossing guard locations and coordinating traffic safety, calling for proactive coordination to ensure consistent coverage.

Safe Routes To School initiatives, including infrastructure improvements, traffic calming, and adult supervision, are key to student safety. The Roxbury Safe Routes To School Project currently does not include a plan to expand crossing guard coverage at Trotter Elementary.

The Council calls for a corps of both paid personnel and trained community volunteers, coordinated with the Boston Police Department and school community, to provide reliable supervision during arrival and dismissal. This strategy aims to strengthen safety and community engagement while supporting equitable access to safe school travel.