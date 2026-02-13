February 13, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DOWNTOWN BOSTON

Red Bull Cliff Snowboard Event, City Hall Plaza – Saturday, February 21, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will post a section of Cambridge Street in front of Boston City Hall for the Red Bull Snowboarding Event that will be taking place on City Hall Plaza on Saturday, February 21, 2026. This posting will be done at the behest of the Boston Police Department in the interest of preserving the safety of event attendees.

This event will result in street closures along Congress Street from 12pm to 6pm and some of Cambridge Street from 2-3pm. To facilitate these closures, parking restrictions will be present throughout Saturday along the street(s) listed here:

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.