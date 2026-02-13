Honoring Carvell Curry and Calling for Compassionate Cold-Weather Protections

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilor Culpepper and co-sponsored by Councilors Durkan and Flynn recognizing the avoidable and tragic death of Carvell Curry and urging the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to adopt compassionate cold-weather emergency shelter policies.

Carvell Curry, a 62-year-old man who experienced homelessness in Boston for more than a decade, died on December 5, 2025, from exposure to freezing temperatures outside South Station. His death brought deep sadness to outreach workers, service providers, and community members who knew him.

Known among homeless outreach providers and healthcare workers for his warmth, generosity, and community connections, Curry faced significant challenges during his lifetime. The resolution states that his preventable death highlights gaps in the cold-weather response of both the MBTA and the City of Boston for unhoused individuals.

The measure emphasizes that extreme cold is a life-threatening hazard for people experiencing homelessness and that winter weather emergencies require proactive, humane, and flexible shelter responses that prioritize safety and dignity. It calls for City-owned and City-controlled properties, including indoor public facilities, to be made available as safe spaces during declared cold-weather emergencies so that no person is forced to remain exposed to sub-freezing conditions due to rigid access policies.

The resolution further states that the MBTA, as a steward of public transit infrastructure and property such as South Station, has a responsibility to ensure that during life-threatening cold, its practices are compassionate, coordinated with city emergency responses, and do not force individuals into dangerous conditions without viable alternatives. It notes the need for clear, written protocols between the City, the MBTA, property managers, and homeless service providers to allow access exceptions during weather emergencies to protect human life.

The Council recognizes and mourns Curry’s death, extends condolences to those who knew and cared for him, and calls upon the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to adopt clear, compassionate cold-weather emergency policies.