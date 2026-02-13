Council Backs TPS Legislation for Haiti

This week, Councilor Louijeune offered a resolution expressing support for U.S. Discharge Petition No. 15, a congressional measure intended to advance legislation providing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.

TPS is a humanitarian protection established by Congress that provides lawful status and work authorization to nationals of countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disaster, or extraordinary and temporary conditions. Haiti continues to face severe crises, including widespread violence, political instability, and humanitarian collapse, making safe return impossible for many Haitian nationals.

Boston is home to one of the largest Haitian diasporas in the United States. Haitian residents are integral to the City’s workforce, families, and neighborhood economies. The resolution notes that in advance of the scheduled February 3, 2026 expiration of Haiti’s TPS designation, Haitian workers and Boston-area employers experienced confusion, job disruptions, and anxiety, even as a federal court temporarily paused the termination and placed thousands of families in continued legal uncertainty.

On January 22, 2026, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley filed a discharge petition in the U.S. House of Representatives to bring consideration of legislation requiring the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for TPS. Discharge petitions are a lawful congressional procedure designed to ensure urgent matters of national and local significance receive timely consideration by the full House. By adopting the resolution, the Council supports the use of the discharge petition to advance floor consideration of TPS legislation for Haiti.