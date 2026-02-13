March is Irish-American Heritage Month

The Council, through an order offered by Councilor Murphy and co-sponsored by Councilors Flynn and FitzGerald, has proclaimed March 2026 as Irish-American Heritage Month.

The proclamation honors the Irish-American community for its vital role in shaping Boston over the past two centuries. Irish immigrants arriving during the Great Famine of the 1840s faced hardship, prejudice, and poverty, yet contributed to the city’s infrastructure, labor industries, and public service. Over time, the community became central to Boston’s political life, public safety workforce, and labor movement, advocating for workers’ rights and civic engagement.

Today, Irish-Americans continue to enrich Boston’s cultural life through contributions to arts, music, literary traditions, universities, businesses, and community organizations. In recognition of this legacy, the Council directed the Property Management Department to raise the Irish flag on March 4, 2026, honoring the community’s enduring impact on the city.