Upper basin governors issue statement on Colorado River Basin negotiations 

SANTA FE – Today, Governors Michelle Lujan Grisham, Jared Polis, Mark Gordon and Spencer Cox released a statement on the ongoing Colorado River negotiations.

“We as Upper Basin states remain committed to working to reach a solution that works for each of the seven states, and all who rely on the Colorado River. We have come together in good faith throughout this process, and are putting every tool on the table available to us, including releases from our upstream reservoirs, a robust contribution program, meaningful voluntary conservation, and continued strict self-regulation of water supplies.

Upper Basin water users live within the means of the River by adapting our uses every year based on available supplies. We continue pursuing a seven-state consensus, which would provide greater opportunity to pursue federal funding supporting conservation efforts and innovative water-saving technologies across the Basin. Together we can ensure a sustainable future for the river on which we all depend. We can and we must rise to this occasion.”