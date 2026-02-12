Todd A. Coberly appointed to First Judicial District Court 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today the appointment of Todd A. Coberly to the First Judicial District Court. Coberly will assume the bench on April 11, 2026, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Shannon Broderick Bulman.

Since 2018, Coberly has operated Coberly Law Office in Santa Fe, handling civil and criminal matters including appellate work. He previously partnered at Coberly & Martinez, LLLP, and Coberly & Attrep, LLLP and worked as an associate at Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. He clerked for former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Edward L. Chávez from 2006 to 2007.

Coberly earned his law degree summa cum laude from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2006 and graduated from Syracuse University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

The First Judicial District Court serves Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.