Senate passes Universal Child Care bill – Historic investment in New Mexico families now goes to the House

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Senate voted Thursday to pass legislation establishing universal child care while protecting the program’s accessibility for working families across the state.

Senate Bill 241, sponsored by Sen. George Muñoz (D-Gallup) and approved on a 25-15 vote, would provide child care to New Mexico families without mandatory co-pays except under specific economic conditions such as inflation or declining oil revenues. If economic triggers are met, co-pays would begin only for families earning above 600% of the federal poverty level—$163,920 annually for a family of three.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

“Today’s Senate vote is a historic step toward ensuring every New Mexico family has access to affordable, quality child care,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “For too long, parents have been forced to choose between their careers and caring for their children, and businesses have struggled to keep workers because families can’t find reliable care. Universal child care means more opportunity for New Mexico families and a stronger foundation for our economy to grow.

“I want to thank Senator Muñoz and the bill’s co-sponsors for their leadership on this critically important issue,” the governor added.

The legislation addresses the governor’s concerns about an earlier House proposal that would have required mandatory co-pays for families at 400% of the poverty level. The Senate approach maintains universality while building in fiscal safeguards.

Muñoz emphasized the program’s necessity during today’s floor debate, noting that modern economic realities require both parents to work outside the home in many families. The state can draw up to $1 billion from the Early Childhood Education and Care Trust Fund, valued at nearly $11 billion in September, to support program costs.

Senators Doreen Y. Gallegos, Linda M. Trujillo, Michael Padilla, Roberto “Bobby” J. Gonzales co-sponsored the bill.