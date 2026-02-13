Maine DOE Update – February 13, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine Celebrates Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in February

The Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol was buzzing with energy the week of February 9, 2026, as representatives from Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools, Maine Community College System (MCCS), Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE), SkillsUSA Maine, Maine’s FFA program, and other partners/supporters came together to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. | More

Later Secondary School Start Time Planning Grant; Informational Session on March 4

Pursuant to S.P. 182, L.D. 396, Resolve 2025, Chapter 110, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for a competitive, one-time funding opportunity for Maine school administrative units (SAUs) that are interested in collaborating to change school start times so that secondary schools begin at 8:30 a.m. or later. | More

Maine Students Invited to Participate in Youth Agriculture Policy Day on March 25 in Augusta

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Maine FFA, 4-H Cooperative Extension, and youth leaders from across the state, invites individual students to apply to participate in Youth Agriculture Policy Day at the State Capitol in Augusta. | More

Nominations Open for 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining Volunteer Maine in encouraging schools across the state to submit nominations for the 2026 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism, which recognize outstanding individuals, teams, and organizations that are making a meaningful impact through volunteer service. Nominations are open now through March 9, 2026. | More

Maine Students Invited to Participate in National Civics Bee® Competition; Submission Deadline Extended

Due to the widespread impact of winter storms—including school closures, postal service delays, and power and internet outages—the National Civics Bee is implementing a one-time, nationwide extension of the 2026 essay submission deadline to Tuesday, February 17, 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Lewiston High School Theater Students Inspire Connors Elementary School with Original Performance

In December, students in Lewiston High School’s Advanced Theater class brought creativity, collaboration, and joy to Connors Elementary School through a special performance of an original play, inspired by The Tortoise and the Hare. | More

Building Belonging and Improving Attendance at Eliot Elementary School

At Eliot Elementary School (EES), a dedicated team of educators is working intentionally to build trust and strong relationships with students from the moment they arrive, helping children to feel known, valued, and supported and want to come to school. This pre-K–grade 3 school serves approximately 275 students and is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment. With dedicated educators, supportive families, and strong community connections, EES is a place where students and staff grow together each day. | More

Q&A with Julia Edwards, Maine’s 2026 Teacher of the Year

Get to know 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Julia Edwards, a choral music teacher at RSU 16’s Bruce Whittier Middle School and Poland Regional High School. Julia shares more about herself in this Q&A, as she begins her year of service. | More

Kathy McNamara of Montello Elementary School in Lewiston Named 2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) in congratulating Kathy McNamara, school counselor at Montello Elementary School in Lewiston, for being named 2026 Maine School Counselor of the Year. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

From Ideas to Impact: Early Learning Solutions Lab Community of Practice and Mini-Grant Opportunities

The Early Learning Team within the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is offering a joint professional learning opportunity, designed to strengthen community-centered mixed-delivery systems. | More

Collaborative Learning Series – ‘Unlocking Multilingual Learners’ Potential: Strategies for Making Content Accessible’

Are you looking to deepen your understanding of evidence-based instructional practices for multilingual learners? Would dedicated time to collaborate with colleagues, reflect on practice, and translate research into actionable strategies for your classroom, school, or school administrative unit (SAU) be valuable? | More

Reminder: Register for the Second Annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8

Registration is now open for the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.