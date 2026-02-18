Sketch Development Services Recognized on Evan Kirstel’s Trusted IT Provider List

Sketch Named to Evan Kirstel's list of trusted IT Service Providers Clutch badge recognizing clutch as a trusted software development company

Tech Influencer Recognizes Sketch as a Top Software Developer in the United States

We got what the client needed done, they were happy with the end result, and we ended the engagement early. We walked away from charging the client for more time.” — Gary Kupferle, Software Developer, Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services , a US-based software development company in St. Louis, today announces it has been included on Evan Kirstel’s Trusted IT Provider list . Evan Kirstel is a tech influencer with a large social media presence and more than 500,000 followers across multiple platforms. He has a reputation for identifying the top B2B service providers across many facets of the IT industry.Kirstel released his list in conjunction with Clutch, a listing platform for B2B companies. Sketch's inclusion comes as the software development company celebrates a slew of other awards and recognitions. If you ask the firm's leadership, though, they'll tell you this is one of their favorites of all the lists they've made."Making a list because of our software development capabilities is one thing. Technical excellence is objectively measurable, and it's not really up for debate," says John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch. "Being recognized as an especially trusted application development company speaks more to service quality. This kind of thing can be harder to measure, but it's of vital importance to us. We're always talking about how bedside manner is a huge part of how our clients experience working with us.""We're proud of how talented our software developers and consultants are," adds Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch, "but at the end of the day, it's all about the relationships we build. A lot of our clients come to us after they've been burned by other firms, or after they feel like they've tried everything and they're starting to get desperate. In a situation like that, the ability to establish trust goes a long way toward making everyone feel confident moving forward."Brad Wood, Solution Consultant at Sketch, agrees: "At Sketch, our focus is on helping our clients succeed. That focus is what allows us to build strong, lasting trust with our clients. In our Atlassian practice , clients see us as advisors who bring the right solutions and guidance to help them reach their goals. We value that trust deeply and look for every opportunity to reinforce it."Gary Kupferle, a software developer at Sketch, regularly shows what's special about the way Sketch operates. He's been trusted by clients to deliver crucial work within multiple highly regulated enterprise environments. "Sketch consultants really mean what they say," he offers. "We’re not trying to be like everyone else. Lots of companies say that, what’s a real example? I’ve been on a Sketch software development project where we got what the client needed done, they were happy with the end result and we ended the engagement early."In other words, the firm prioritizes ethics over economics. "We walked away from charging the client for more time because… we were done," Kupferle continues. "Obviously, that’s not going to happen on every project, but the example shows that we mean what we say. We'd rather be the company you call back than the company you felt a little bit (or a lot) dissatisfied with for some reason."##Sketch Development Services is a software development company in St. Louis, MO. The firm's offerings include AI-enabled custom software development, consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud management services. Sketch serves a broad range of companies, including startups, SMBs, and multiple members of the Fortune 500.

