Sketch Named Among 12 Best AI Agencies to Hire in 2026, Launches New Custom AI Development Offering

US-Based Software Development Company Wins Another Award for Top AI Firms While Expanding Its Presence in the AI Consulting Space

We help people break out of analysis paralysis by starting small, then iterating. This is something our clients repeatedly ask for, and it also happens to be what we've seen produce the best results.” — James Nippert, VP of Consulting, Sketch Development Services

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a software development firm and custom AI consultancy based in the United States, today announces it has been named among the 12 Best AI Agencies to Hire in 2026 by DesignRush . DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and agency directory that connects some of the world's largest brands with more than 30,000 B2B service providers in the fields of custom AI, software, and application development services, among others. The platform published a list of the 12 best AI agencies for 2026, calling out ranking factors like technical expertise, industry knowledge, and tangible business results."It's great that DesignRush places so much focus on accelerating the progress from initial testing to full-scale deployment with observable business outcomes," says James Nippert, VP of Consulting at Sketch Development Services. "We're grateful to them for the recognition, and it means even more to us because they measure the value of custom AI development so similarly to how we do. It's all about getting things into production so you can measure the impact."Nippert adds that Sketch has been developing a new service offering with this exact thought in mind: "Theory is great, but an idea only becomes useful once you do something with it. That's why we created the AI Launchpad for custom AI adoption. Basically, we help people break out of analysis paralysis by starting small, then iterating. This is something our consulting clients repeatedly ask for, and it also happens to be what we've seen produce the best results.""We didn't need some dramatic transformation or rebrand to expand our AI consulting practice," notes John Krewson, founder and CEO of Sketch. "This is exactly what we've always done, whether it's with custom software development, corporate strategy planning, or anything else. We help our clients cut through the noise and put first things first. All you have to do is deliver one small increment of value. Then you do the next most important thing, and the one after that. Small, frequent improvements beat out massive projects every time, and there's less opportunity for things to go off the rails. We call it the Pitch, Sketch, Launch method."Sketch's recognition as one of the best AI consulting companies is the latest in a series of custom AI and software development awards the brand has received in recent months. The firm is intentionally growing its reputation as a leader in the field by hosting AI Tinkerers events, publishing real-world case studies, and taking on additional clients.####Sketch Development Services is a software and AI consultancy in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm provides services including custom AI development, AI consulting, software development services, cloud consulting, Atlassian tooling services, and management consulting. Sketch serves clients across many industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and CPG enterprises.

