26A3001016- Robbery/Request for information

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26A3001016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

STATION: Berlin Barracks  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, 8132 US Route 2, Plainsfield, VT 05667

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 9, 2026, at approximately 2251 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Plainsfield Maplefields in the Town of Plainsfield, VT, for a report of a robbery.  An armed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an unknown number of cigarettes.  The suspect is approximately 6ft tall and slender. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West

Vermont State Police- St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator 

Phone: 802-524-5993

Fax: 802-527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

