26A3001016- Robbery/Request for information





STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#: 26A3001016 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio STATION: Berlin Barracks CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026 INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, 8132 US Route 2, Plainsfield, VT 05667 VIOLATION: Robbery ACCUSED: Under investigation AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 9, 2026, at approximately 2251 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Plainsfield Maplefields in the Town of Plainsfield, VT, for a report of a robbery. An armed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an unknown number of cigarettes. The suspect is approximately 6ft tall and slender. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit . Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West Vermont State Police- St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Rd St. Albans VT 05478 Crisis Negotiator Phone: 802-524-5993 Fax: 802-527-1150 Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

