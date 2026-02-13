26A3001016- Robbery/Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A3001016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, 8132 US Route 2, Plainsfield, VT 05667
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 9, 2026, at approximately 2251 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the Plainsfield Maplefields in the Town of Plainsfield, VT, for a report of a robbery. An armed male, wearing a mask, entered the store and demanded that the store employee open the register. The suspect left the store on foot with an unknown number of cigarettes. The suspect is approximately 6ft tall and slender. The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West
Vermont State Police- St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: 802-524-5993
Fax: 802-527-1150
Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov
