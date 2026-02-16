Calbee Brings Authentic Crunch to Lunar New Year Celebrations

Calbee, Inc. (“Calbee”) Calbee Shrimp Chips Calbee Asian Style Chips

Generations of Consumers Embrace the Brand’s Legacy Products, From Shrimp Chips to Takoyaki Ball

Our snacks offer an easy way to bring authentic Asian flavors to the celebration, whether families grew up with Calbee or are discovering these tastes for the first time.” — Melanie Plaz, VP of Marketing at Calbee America

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar New Year marks a time of gathering, abundance, and sharing delicious foods with the people who matter most. As families prepare snack tables, game-night spreads, and festive get-togethers, Calbee America — the #1 Asian salty snack brand in U.S. mainstream channels¹ — brings authentic Asian flavors to the celebration. From its 60-year-strong Shrimp Chips (now in refreshed packaging) to a new Asian Style Chips collection inspired by Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and Korean dishes, Calbee offers snacks that are made for sharing and gifting. Here's just a taste:• Shrimp Chips – A Lunar New Year snacking staple in many Asian households, these light, air-baked snacks are made with wild-caught whole shrimp and savory spices. Available in Original, Sriracha Mayo, and Hot Garlic, including a limited-edition variety pack at Costco that’s great for gifting (through February).• Asian Style Chips – Seasoned with specialty spices sourced from Asia, flavors including Umami Salt, Thai-Style Yellow Curry, Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot, and Korean-Style Spicy BBQ make a delicious addition to a Lunar New Year snack board.• Takoyaki Ball – Perfect for sharing with visitors or enjoying during a festive game night (break out the Mahjong!), these BBQ-flavored corn puffs are inspired by Japan’s iconic street food, savory grilled octopus dumplings.• Calbee Potato Chips – Combining Americans’ love for crunch with Japanese craftsmanship, Seaweed & Salt, Honey Butter, Hot & Spicy, and Pizza flavors are a tasty munchie to bring to a Lunar New Year parade.“For many families, Lunar New Year is centered around gathering, sharing food, and honoring tradition,” said Melanie Plaz, VP of Marketing at Calbee America. “Our snacks offer an easy way to bring authentic Asian flavors to the celebration, whether families grew up with Calbee or are discovering these tastes for the first time.”The brand’s snack offerings can be found at specialty and conventional retailers nationwide, plus through Amazon and Wee! About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com, HarvestSnaps.com, and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

