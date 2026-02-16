LACBA Announces 2026 Annual Award Honorees

Mark Rosenbaum is LACBA's 2026 Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award Winner Judge Alan B. Honeycutt is LACBA's 2026 Outstanding Jurist Award Winner Judge Elizabeth L. Bradley is LACBA's 2026 Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award Winner

Mark Rosenbaum, Judge Alan B. Honeycutt, and Judge Elizabeth L. Bradley to Be Celebrated for Legal Excellence at June Installation and Awards Dinner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is proud to announce the distinguished recipients of its highly coveted 2026 annual awards. LACBA will celebrate the following three exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and remarkable contributions to the legal community at its Installation and Awards Dinner, June 18, 2026, at the Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles.

Mark Rosenbaum, 2026 Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award

Mark Rosenbaum serves as Senior Special Counsel for Strategic Litigation at Public Counsel, where he leads complex, high-impact cases aimed at dismantling systemic inequality and advancing civil rights. He previously served as director of Public Counsel Opportunity Under Law, focusing on the elimination of economic injustice. Over a distinguished five-decade career, including forty years at the ACLU of Southern California, Rosenbaum has been principal counsel in landmark litigation involving public education, voting rights, homelessness, racial and gender discrimination, immigrants’ rights, foster care, health care, national security, and the rights of criminal defendants.

Rosenbaum has argued four times before the United States Supreme Court, more than thirty times before federal courts of appeal, and multiple times before the California Supreme Court. His advocacy has also brought justice to immigrant individuals and families and Rosenbaum is currently part of the team challenging ICE practices in Los Angeles and adjacent communities.

Beyond the courtroom, Rosenbaum is a devoted educator and mentor. He taught 21 years at the University of Michigan Law School as a chaired professor, eleven years at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, and has taught also at UCLA, USC, Loyola Law School, and for a decade at Peking University of Transnational Law in Shenzhen, China. Rosenbaum is a multi-time California Lawyer of the Year in Civil Rights and was named to the Daily Journal’s “Top Lawyers of the Decade.”

Rosenbaum earned his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Michigan.



Judge Alan B. Honeycutt 2026 Outstanding Jurist Award

Judge Alan B. Honeycutt serves on the Los Angeles County Superior Court in an independent civil court and is one of the longest-serving Supervising Judges of the Southwest District, having held the role for over a decade under six different Presiding Judges. Widely respected throughout California, Hon. Honeycutt recently completed service on the Executive Board of the California Judges Association and is frequently sought for guidance on judicial administration, education, diversity outreach, facilities, data initiatives, and government relations. He also served on the Court’s Budget and Personnel Committee, overseeing a budget exceeding $1 billion.

Hon. Honeycutt is best known as the architect of the “Homeless Court,” an innovative outdoor court model serving the Southwest District’s unhoused population. Developed during the COVID-19 pandemic with community partners, the program brought court services directly to vulnerable individuals and connected them with essential resources. Its success led to expansion into other cities and has served as a statewide model for proposed legislation.

Throughout his career, Hon. Honeycutt has served as a government attorney, reserve police officer, judge, and Major in the United States Army Reserve. He is currently assigned to the Civil Affairs Airborne Command for the Indo-Pacific and is an FBI-trained Crisis Negotiator who teaches crisis negotiation in the U.S. Army. Deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement, Hon. Honeycutt has guided many students and helped launch the Los Angeles Superior Court’s partnership with Good City Mentors to support at-risk youth.



Judge Elizabeth L. Bradley 2026 Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award

Judge Elizabeth L. Bradley serves on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, presiding over unlimited civil matters in the Compton Courthouse. Appointed to the bench in September 2024, Judge Bradley previously developed a distinguished litigation career, specializing in plaintiff-side legal malpractice, professional responsibility, employment law, and civil appeals. She was certified as a legal malpractice specialist by the State Bar of California and led as Past Chair of LACBA's Professional Responsibility and Ethics Committee. Judge Bradley rose to managing partner of a certified minority- and woman-owned law firm she founded with her late mother and later served as partner and General Counsel at Rosen Saba, LLP.

As the association’s Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach, Judge Bradley implemented required implicit bias training for judicial evaluation committees and produced free statewide training to reduce bias in the judicial evaluation process. She organized a best practices summit for bar judicial evaluation leaders, co-founded the PAC Women's Judicial Pipeline Committee, advises the Los Angeles County Unity Bar, and founded the Mexican American Bar Association's Judicial Pipeline Program.

Throughout her career, Judge Bradley has mentored attorneys and students from underrepresented communities, strengthening the judiciary and legal profession. She holds a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of San Diego.

About LACBA

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA provides continuing legal education, public service programs, and a forum for discussion and collaboration among members of the legal profession.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.