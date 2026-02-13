SASGOG Selects Momentum Association Management as New AMC Partner

Momentum Association Management Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology

The Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology (SASGOG) has selected Momentum Association Management as it's next AMC.

We are honored to be chosen by SASGOG.” — Joe Sapp, Momentum President

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology ( SASGOG ) has selected Momentum Association Management as its new Association Management Company (AMC) partner.Through this partnership, Momentum will provide comprehensive management services to support SASGOG’s mission of advancing excellence in academic general obstetrics and gynecology. Momentum will collaborate closely with SASGOG’s leadership to strengthen organizational infrastructure, enhance member services, and position the Society for long-term sustainability.“We are honored to be chosen by SASGOG,” said Joe Sapp, President and Co-Founder of Momentum Association Management. “SASGOG plays a critical role in advancing education, leadership, and clinical excellence within academic OB/GYN. Our team is excited to support their volunteer leaders and help build the systems and strategies needed to elevate their impact.”Momentum brings a modern, relationship-driven approach to association management, combining hands-on operational support with forward-thinking strategy. SASGOG selected Momentum for its personalized service model, transparent processes, and commitment to partnering closely with boards to drive measurable results.“SASGOG is thrilled to begin this partnership with Momentum,” said Dr. Tiffany A. Moore Simas, SASGOG Board President. “Momentum’s collaborative approach and depth of association expertise align well with our goals. We look forward to working together to strengthen our organization and better serve our members.”The transition to Momentum’s management services is underway, with a focus on continuity, clear communication, and a seamless experience for SASGOG members and stakeholders.About SASGOGThe Society for Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology (SASGOG) is a national professional organization dedicated to advancing excellence in academic general OB/GYN. SASGOG supports educators, clinicians, and leaders through high-quality educational programming, faculty development resources, and collaborative initiatives designed to strengthen teaching, scholarship, and patient care. Through its commitment to mentorship, innovation, and professional growth, SASGOG works to elevate the impact of academic generalists and improve outcomes for women’s health nationwide. Learn more at www.SASGOG.org About Momentum Association ManagementMomentum Association Management is a full-service Association Management Company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Arlington, VA. Momentum provides agile, mission-focused support for associations seeking growth and operational excellence. With expertise in strategy, governance, events, communications, and membership, Momentum delivers agile management for associations that aspire to more. Learn more at www.momentumamc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.