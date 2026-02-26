Affordable Housing Investors Council Selects Momentum Association Management as New Association Management Partner

The Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC) has selected Momentum Association Management as its new association management partner.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC) has selected Momentum Association Management as its new association management partner, beginning a strategic collaboration focused on strengthening operations, enhancing member engagement, and supporting AHIC’s continued growth and impact within the affordable housing sector.Through this partnership, Momentum will provide comprehensive association management services and work closely with AHIC’s leadership to support governance, administration, communications, and long-term strategic initiatives. The collaboration is designed to ensure operational excellence while allowing AHIC’s volunteer leaders to remain focused on advancing responsible investment in affordable housing nationwide.“We’re honored to partner with AHIC at such an important moment for affordable housing,” said Matt Ott, CEO and Co-Founder of Momentum Association Management. “AHIC brings together leaders who are making a real difference in housing stability across the country. Our team looks forward to supporting their mission by providing reliable infrastructure, thoughtful strategy, and hands-on management.”Momentum Association Management was selected for its personalized service model – including its approach to Hybrid Management under its Bring Your Own Executive model, transparent processes, and collaborative approach to working with boards and volunteer leaders. Momentum specializes in helping professional associations build sustainable systems that support growth while preserving organizational culture and purpose.“AHIC is excited to begin this partnership with Momentum,” said Kim Duty, AHIC Executive Director. “Momentum’s experience with mission-driven organizations and their commitment to responsive, relationship-based management align well with our goals. We look forward to working together to strengthen AHIC and better serve our members.”Momentum and AHIC will begin a transition shortly, ahead of an official start date of May 1, 2026.About the Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC)The Affordable Housing Investors Council (AHIC) is a national nonprofit organization representing equity investors in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and is dedicated to advancing responsible investment in affordable housing. AHIC brings together leading financial institutions, insurance companies, and corporations committed to preserving and expanding America's affordable housing stock. Through best practices, education and member collaboration, AHIC works to strengthen the LIHTC program and address the nation's critical affordable housing needs. Learn more at www.ahic.org About Momentum Association ManagementMomentum Association Management is a full-service Association Management Company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with offices in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Arlington, VA. Momentum provides agile, mission-focused support for associations seeking growth and operational excellence. With expertise in strategy, governance, events, communications, and membership, Momentum delivers “Agile management for associations that aspire to more.” Learn more at www.momentumamc.com

