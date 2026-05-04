American Mental Health Counselors Association Selects Momentum Association Management for AMC Partnership

The American Mental Health Counselors Association has selected Momentum Association Management (Momentum) as its new Association Management Company partner.

We are thrilled to partner with AMHCA at such a pivotal moment for mental health in America” — Joe Sapp, CAE

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) has selected Momentum Association Management (Momentum) as its new Association Management Company (AMC) partner to provide full-service operational, strategic, and administrative support as the organization advances its mission to enhance the profession of clinical mental health counseling through licensing, advocacy, education, and professional development.AMHCA is the leading national organization representing clinical mental health counselors, dedicated to advancing the profession and supporting practitioners who serve millions of Americans seeking mental health care. Through this new partnership, AMHCA will leverage Momentum’s experienced team, scalable infrastructure, and data-driven management approach to strengthen member services, expand its annual conference, advance advocacy and chapter relations, and reactivate its credentialing program.“Mental health counselors are on the front lines of our nation’s most pressing wellness challenges,” said Courtney Ackerson, President of the AMHCA Board of Directors. “Partnering with Momentum allows us to focus more deeply on advancing our profession and serving our members while gaining the operational strength and strategic expertise of a professional AMC partner.”Momentum Association Management, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides full-service association management, event management, marketing, credentialing, and governance support to mission-driven organizations nationwide. Led by Co-Founders Matt Ott, CAE, FASAE, CMP, AAiP CEO, and Joe Sapp, CAE, President, Momentum helps associations build organizational capacity, streamline operations, and achieve growth through an agile, personalized approach.“We are thrilled to partner with AMHCA at such a pivotal moment for mental health in America,” said Joe Sapp, CAE, President of Momentum. “AMHCA’s members are doing some of the most important work in our country today, and our team is committed to helping the association amplify its impact, grow its membership, and create momentum for the profession’s future.”The partnership officially began on May 1, 2026, with Momentum transitioning day-to-day management responsibilities, including executive services and board support, governance, administrative services, and more. Momentum work will side by side with AMHCA's existing staff, Melissa McShepard, Director of Membership Management, and Whitney Meyerhoeffer, MPA, CAE, Director of Communications.For more information about the American Mental Health Counselors Association, visit www.amhca.org To learn more about Momentum Association Management, visit www.momentumamc.com

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