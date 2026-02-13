OSA Weekly Update - 2/13/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Forms

3. Relief Associations: Investment Business Recipient Forms

4. Reminder: TIF Districts Decertification Requirements

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Claim Approval by the Governing Body

7. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

The ICE surge is ending, so now what? The Office of the State Auditor’s first State of Main Street showed that places with good planning, good connections, and good documentation weathered crises best.

In that spirit, this transition point is a good time to ask ourselves a few questions: What did we do that worked? What could we have done differently? What do we need to keep doing? Taking a moment to capture what we’ve learned will help keep us ready, help us heal, and – if we do it right – make us stronger than we were before.

You can read more about findings from our State of Main Street on the OSA’s website.

2. Available: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Forms

The 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Form (Reporting Form) is now available through SAFES. You’ll need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password, send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email and phone number.

Instructions on completing the Reporting Form can be found on the OSA website.

CTAS Users are now also able to submit the State Auditor Data File and Financial Statements right from CTAS. Instructions can be found on the OSA website. We are accepting CTAS versions 2025 Update 3 and 2026.

For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting, the Reporting Form (CTAS: State Auditor Data File) and Unaudited Financial Statements are due by March 31, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 15, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Audit are due by June 30, 2026.

3. Relief Associations: Investment Business Recipient Forms

As a reminder, the Omnibus Pension and Retirement Bill passed into law last year repealed the requirement that relief associations file an Investment Business Recipient Disclosure Form with the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement executive director. Relief associations do not need to complete or submit this form.

Archived Investment Business Recipient Disclosure forms are retained in a collection at the Legislative Reference Library. Contact LCPR staff with any questions.

4. Reminder: TIF Districts Decertification Requirements

Many TIF districts reached their duration limit as of December 31, 2025, or may have been decertified in 2025 for other reasons. If you have such a district and haven't already done so, complete the Confirmation of Decertified TIF District Form. This must be completed and submitted to the OSA within 90 days of the decertification. If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

To learn more, review the Decertified TIF District Form Reminder TIF topic.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Claim Approval by the Governing Body