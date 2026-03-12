State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2026 City Budgets Summary Report - March 12, 2026

Contact: Burke Spizale | (612) 469-4447

State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2026 City Budgets Summary Report

“Budgets are a roadmap for the year ahead,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “The 2026 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report highlights how Minnesota cities are planning and adjusting their priorities.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2026 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report, highlighting city financial plans for 2026 and revised budgets for 2025.

“This year’s report highlights ongoing investments in public safety and infrastructure projects, alongside increased revenues from intergovernmental aid and taxes,” Auditor Blaha said.

The report presents revised 2025 and adopted 2026 budget data as reported by Minnesota cities to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). This data is unaudited and intended to support a review of local budget decisions. It includes only governmental funds with adopted budgets and excludes enterprise operations such as utilities. Because budget data reflects plans, not actual spending, the OSA recommends using the Minnesota City Finances Report for audited financials.

This year, 59 cities did not submit complete budget information to the OSA in time for inclusion in this report. A full list of these cities is included in Appendix 2 of the report.

View the 2026 Minnesota City Budgets Summary Report on the OSA website.