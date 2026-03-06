State Auditor Julie Blaha, State Legislators to Detail Economic Devastation from ICE Operations - March 5, 2026

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

State Auditor Julie Blaha, State Legislators to Detail Economic Devastation from ICE Operations

“The surge of ICE ripped through Minnesota communities and left behind financial devastation in its wake,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “When people are afraid to leave their homes, workers lose wages, businesses lose customers, rent goes unpaid and cities lose massive revenue. And on top of that, taxpayers are left footing the bill for local police overtime.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – On Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. CST, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha, as well as State Senators Liz Boldon and Lindsey Port, will participate in a press call [RSVP HERE] to detail the severe economic damage inflicted on communities statewide as a result of the president’s ICE operations. ICE’s unconstitutional tactics, warrantless home invasions, roving patrols and violence against residents have devastated local economies, as workers and customers fear leaving their homes. As a result of ICE’s presence in the city, some Minneapolis businesses have reported sales drops of 80%.

The speakers will highlight how the Trump administration is prioritizing their extreme mass deportation agenda over the economic concerns voters care about. They’ll outline how ICE’s tactics are terrorizing their constituents while simultaneously undermining the state’s economy.

What:

Press call with State Auditor Julie Blaha and state legislators on economic devastation from ICE operations in Minnesota

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Senator Liz Boldon, Minnesota State Senator

Senator Lindsey Port, Minnesota State Senator

Mally Smith, Defend America Action

When:

Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.