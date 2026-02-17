AI InterConnect Podcast interviews The Green Sheet CEO Kate Gillespie

AI Interconnect interviews Kate Gillespie Kate Gillespie The Green Sheet logo

Industry veteran reflects on payments innovation, digital media transformation and emerging fintech trends

The evolution of this industry demands adaptability, curiosity and an unwavering focus on meaningful communication.” — Kate Gillespie

ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Sheet is pleased to announce that Kate Gillespie, president and CEO of The Green Sheet, was recently a guest on the AI Interconnect Podcast, hosted by Laurent Cochet. In this episode, Gillespie shares her insights on the evolving payments industry, leadership in media and the future of fintech.

In the conversation, Gillespie reflects on her career journey that began in 1999 and discusses how the payments landscape has transformed over the years. She offers listeners a closer look at The Green Sheet’s role as a bridge between payment consultants and merchants, and the importance of clear communication in an increasingly digital world.

Key topics covered include:

• Gillespie’s professional path and the evolution of the payments sector.

• The shifting media environment and how The Green Sheet adapts to digital change.

• Communication challenges and opportunities for professionals in fintech and payments.

• Future trends and skills critical for success in an era of rapid innovation.

“We’re honored to participate in the AI Interconnect Podcast and contribute to a broader dialogue on payments, leadership and media in the digital age,” Gillespie said. “The evolution of this industry demands adaptability, curiosity and an unwavering focus on meaningful communication.”

Listeners can watch the full episode on YouTube:

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OA1wQJVxBFo

About The Green Sheet

Founded as an email newsletter during the early “Wild West” days of payments, The Green Sheet provided much-needed guidance to ISOs and agents navigating the industry with little training or support. As payments evolved into a dynamic, innovation-driven marketplace, so did we. Today, The Green Sheet delivers award-winning trade publications and a comprehensive suite of print and digital resources serving agent consultants and payments companies alike.

For more information, visit https://www.greensheet.com.

Contact:

Dale S. Laszig

Content Strategy Director

The Green Sheet

dale@greensheet.com

https://www.greensheet.com

About AI Interconnect Podcast

AI InterConnect is a B2B growth and market visibility firm supporting technology, proptech, fintech, payments, investors and vertical SaaS companies. The company develops AI driven outreach programs, executive Podcast exposure, and strategic media distribution that position clients as trusted voices in their sectors. By combining precision targeting with thought leadership amplification, AIIC helps firms expand market presence, engage senior decision makers, and translate industry credibility into measurable revenue growth across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Contact:

Laurent Cochet, Founder

www.aiinterconnect.com

laurent@aiinterconnect.com

linkedin.com/in/laurentcochet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aiinterconnect-podcast/

https://www.youtube.com/@AI-InterConnect

Leading Payments Media at The Green Sheet with Kate Gillespie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.