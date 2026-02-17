Safety Vision Launches VisionCloud™, a Cloud-Native Enterprise Video Management Platform

Safety Vision Logo -

Safety Vision VisionCloud™, is our newest VMS, built for vehicles equipped with Safety Vision Observer and SafeDrive mobile video recorders.

VisionCloud helps proactively improve driver behavior, reduce liability and control operating costs.” — Nima Ostad, Safety Vision COO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision , a leader in mobile video surveillance solutions for fleet operators, today announced the launch of VisionCloud ™, a cloud-hosted enterprise video management system ( VMS ) built for vehicles equipped with Safety Vision’s Observer and SafeDrive mobile video recorders.VisionCloud is a scalable, cloud-native platform designed to serve fleets of all sizes, from small operations to large enterprise deployments. The software unifies live video, GPS tracking, telematics data and safety intelligence into a single, centralized system.“VisionCloud represents the next evolution of fleet safety and operational visibility,” said Nima Ostad, Safety Vision COO. “It doesn’t just capture incidents — it empowers fleet managers to proactively improve driver behavior, reduce liability and control operating costs.”Real-Time Visibility and Centralized ControlVisionCloud provides a fleet-wide live map of vehicle locations with real-time GPS tracking, live streaming video via Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity and remote retrieval of recordings. Fleets can search, review and export evidence while maintaining a detailed audit trail of user activity.The platform integrates video data with on-board diagnostics (OBD), J1939 and telematics inputs, creating a unified fleet data environment that supports operational decision-making. Features such as alarm-linked video playback, geofencing, G-sensor event uploads and centralized event management help fleets respond quickly and effectively.AI-Driven Safety IntelligenceVisionCloud transforms raw video and telematics inputs into actionable insights through AI-powered safety dashboards and driver scoring tools. Fleet managers can identify high-risk behaviors, configure evaluation periods and drill down from risk scores to specific alarms and video clips.A mobile driver app supports onboarding, coaching workflows and real-time performance feedback, reinforcing a safety-first culture across the organization.Built-In Cost ControlsA key differentiator of VisionCloud is its operational cost management capabilities. The platform includes configurable cellular data caps, data usage monitoring and automated storage management tools that prevent unexpected overages. Fleet managers can set per-vehicle or fleet-wide limits and restrict data-intensive features when thresholds are reached.Reporting and Enterprise ScalabilityVisionCloud offers built-in operational and safety reports with export and scheduled email delivery options. The platform supports user roles and permissions, subscription management and flexible deployment options to accommodate growing fleets.VisionCloud is developed, maintained, distributed and supported by Safety Vision, backed by more than three decades of experience in mobile surveillance technology.The platform is available in Essential and Pro plans, with an Enterprise-level plan coming soon.About Safety VisionSafety Vision, headquartered in Houston, Texas, delivers connected video, sensor, and data intelligence solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability for commercial fleets, mass transit, and student transportation. For more than 33 years, Safety Vision has evolved alongside these industries—from analog to digital and from IoT to AI—building scalable platforms that connect people, vehicles, and systems to turn real-world operational data into actionable insights. Safety Vision partners with organizations across transportation, government, education, utilities, and logistics to help protect people, reduce risk, and improve operational performance.

