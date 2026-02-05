Safety Vision Marks 33 Years of Advancing Fleet Safety and Intelligence

Safety Vision Logo -

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision today celebrates its 33rd anniversary, marking more than three decades of innovation in mobile video, sensor, and data intelligence solutions that help organizations operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.Founded in 1993, Safety Vision’s mission is to increase safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the operations that power the global economy by delivering connected video, sensor, and data intelligence solutions for commercial fleets, mass transit, and student transportation.Over the past 33 years, the company has evolved alongside the transportation and logistics industry—moving from analog to digital, from IoT to AI—while building scalable platforms that connect people, vehicles, devices, and systems. These platforms transform real-world operational data into actionable insights that help organizations make better, faster decisions.Today, Safety Vision partners with customers across transportation and logistics, mass transit, student transportation, construction and field services, retail and wholesale distribution, utilities and energy, government, education, and food and beverage. Across these markets, Safety Vision solutions help protect people, improve performance, reduce risk, and enable operators to run with greater confidence every day. Building on a successful history, the company is looking forward to the next 30 years and the significant advancements we will bring to our customers and the industry as a whole.“As technology and transportation continue to evolve, our focus remains the same—delivering reliable, intelligent solutions that solve real operational challenges,” says Bruce Smith, CEO and Founder. “Our 33rd anniversary reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to advancing safety and insight wherever vehicles and people intersect.”With a continued focus on innovation, scalability, and customer partnership, Safety Vision remains committed to shaping the future of connected fleet intelligence for decades to come.About Safety VisionHeadquartered in Houston, Safety Vision is a leading provider of mobile video, sensor, and data intelligence solutions for commercial fleets, mass transit, and student transportation. The company delivers end-to-end systems that connect in-vehicle technology with cloud software and analytics, helping organizations improve safety, efficiency, and operational visibility worldwide.

