Justin Lindbloom Returns to Safety Vision as Senior Account Executive for Mass Transit

Safety Vision Logo -

Experienced Transit Professional, Justin Lindbloom rejoins Safety Vision

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Vision , a leading provider of AI powered mobile video surveillance and IoT fleet safety solutions, announced today that Justin Lindbloom has returned to the company as Senior Account Executive, supporting mass transit customers across the Northwest and West Coast.Lindbloom brings 26 years of experience specializing in the mass transit industry, with a career focused on helping public transportation agencies strengthen safety, improve operational visibility, and meet evolving compliance requirements. He is well known throughout the region for his technical expertise, consultative approach, and long standing relationships with transit leadership, operations teams, and maintenance departments.“Justin’s return reinforces our commitment to mass transit agencies that depend on experience, continuity, and trusted partnerships,” said Bruce Smith, CEO of Safety Vision. “With 26 years dedicated to mass transit and Safety Vision’s 33 year history supporting transit, student transportation, and commercial fleets, we are uniquely positioned to deliver proven solutions that meet real world safety and operational demands.”During his previous tenure with Safety Vision, Lindbloom partnered closely with transit authorities to design, deploy, and support mobile video systems that enhance passenger safety, operator protection, and operational transparency. His deep familiarity with Safety Vision’s products and support model enables him to quickly reengage customers, align solutions to agency needs, and provide consistent service with minimal disruption.“I’m excited to return to Safety Vision and continue supporting the mass transit customers I have worked with for many years,” Lindbloom said. “Safety Vision’s focus on reliability, quality, and long term customer service aligns with how I believe transit agencies should be supported, through responsive partnership and solutions that perform day after day.”Lindbloom’s return reflects Safety Vision’s continued investment in experienced professionals and long term customer relationships, particularly within the safety critical and highly regulated mass transit environment.About Safety VisionSafety Vision’s mission is to increase safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the operations that power the global economy by delivering connected video, sensor, and data intelligence solutions for commercial fleets, mass transit, and student transportation. For 33 years, Safety Vision has evolved alongside these industries, from analog to digital, from IoT to AI, building scalable platforms that connect people, vehicles, devices, and systems, and turn real world operational data into actionable insights. Safety Vision partners with organizations across transportation and logistics, mass transit, student transportation, construction and field services, retail and wholesale distribution, utilities and energy, government, education, and food and beverage, helping them protect people, improve performance, reduce risk, and operate with greater confidence every day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.