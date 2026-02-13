MPD Makes Arrest in Organized Retail Thefts

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in multiple retail thefts that occurred in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at approximately 11:03 a.m., a group of approximately 7 masked suspects entered a store in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched multiple items in a “flash mob” style before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, officers located the suspect vehicle driving nearby. Officers quickly stopped the car, detained the occupant, and observed the stolen merchandise in the back seat of the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was also connected to a December retail theft at that same store. On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a group of approximately 6 suspects entered the store, stole multiple items, and fled (CCN: 25187040).

As a result of detectives’ investigation, 30-year-old Tyjana Crowder, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft I, Wearing a Mask While Engaging in Criminal Acts, Directing Organized Retail Theft, No Permit, Failure to Appear, and Bail Reform Act.

Both of these cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26019063

